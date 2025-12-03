Carter Hart Set for NHL Return with Golden Knights Against Blackhawks

Las Vegas, NV — Goaltender Carter Hart is poised to return to the NHL after being recalled by the Golden Knights on Sunday. He is expected to make his debut on Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Hart’s NHL suspension ended on Monday, making him eligible to play for the first time since January 20, 2024, when he last suited up for the Philadelphia Flyers. His suspension followed allegations of sexual assault, which he was found not guilty of during a trial in July.

Following his practice with the Golden Knights on Monday, coach Bruce Cassidy refrained from confirming whether Hart would start against the Blackhawks. However, Hart expressed readiness for the opportunity. “Preparation is everything,” he said. “I’ve worked hard to get back. I’ll be prepared if I get the call tomorrow.”

Hart spent the last two weeks on a conditioning loan with the Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights. He played three games there, with a record of 1-2-0 and a save percentage of .839.

“Reports from Henderson were that he played well,” Cassidy noted. “We are more focused on getting him live game reps than the immediate results.”

If Hart plays, it will be nearly 22 months since his last appearance in the NHL. He signed a two-year, $4 million contract with Vegas in October. “It felt good to be playing again,” Hart stated. “You face different scenarios you can’t replicate in practice.”

The Golden Knights have been without starting goalie Adin Hill since his injury on October 20. During his absence, Akira Schmid and rookie Carl Lindbom have shared goaltending duties. In that period, the team has struggled, maintaining a record of 6-6-6.

Hart’s return is crucial for a team aiming to improve its performance. Cassidy confirmed that Hart will get significant playing time to shake off any rust. “He’s waited a long time to play,” Cassidy added.

The Golden Knights are currently positioned third in the Pacific Division, just one point from the lead, with the Blackhawks set to face them on Tuesday. Hart is eager to contribute to the team’s success and is optimistic about his return.