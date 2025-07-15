Carter’s 30 Points Propel Kings to Dominant Win Over Bulls

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Devin Carter scored 30 points to lead the Sacramento Kings to a 109-92 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday at Cox Pavilion. This marks the second consecutive win for the Kings in the NBA Summer League, improving their record to 2-0.

In the first quarter, the Kings jumped out to a commanding 32-14 lead. However, the Bulls fought back in the second quarter, outscoring Sacramento 38-24 to close the gap to just four points at halftime.

The second half began slowly, with neither team scoring for the first two minutes. But the Kings regained control of the game, extending their lead to 12 points by the end of the third quarter, thanks in part to strong performances from both Carter and Nique Clifford.

Clifford contributed significantly, finishing the game with 19 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and a steal in 28 minutes. His efforts helped secure the win as he added 10 points during the decisive fourth quarter.

Carter was efficient, shooting 10-for-13 from the field, including 5-for-7 from three-point range. He also notched eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals in an impressive performance that followed a difficult outing in the Summer League opener.

Maxime Raynaud added 17 points, five rebounds, and two assists for the Kings. The team had a total of six players scoring in double figures, showcasing their strong offensive depth as they shot 56.2% from the field.

On the Bulls’ side, Javon Freeman-Liberty led with 21 points, while teammates Noa Essengue and Maozinha Pereira scored 12 and 15 points respectively. However, Chicago struggled to keep pace with Sacramento’s scoring throughout the game.

The Kings will return to action on Monday, July 14, against the Phoenix Suns, hoping to continue their winning ways in the Summer League.