Caryl Smith Gilbert Named Head Coach for USA Women’s Track Team

Athens, Georgia — Caryl Smith Gilbert, the Director of Track & Field at the University of Georgia, has been appointed as the head coach for the USA women’s team at the upcoming World Athletics Championships. The championships will take place in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

Gilbert, who recently completed her fourth season with the Bulldogs, will coach the women’s squad focusing on sprint and hurdle events. Her leadership is expected to significantly impact the team’s performance, as many former and current Bulldogs athletes are set to compete.

Former Georgia thrower Kibwe Johnson will take charge of the men’s team, while Harris Patel, a UGA graduate and former trainer, joins the coaching staff. Gilbert has received accolades for her coaching prowess, including her third National Women’s Coach of the Year award, previously winning it in 2018 and 2021 during her tenure at USC.

This year, she guided the Georgia women to their first NCAA outdoor championship title and their first Southeastern Conference outdoor title in 19 years. Since her arrival in Athens, her athletes have achieved 12 top-10 finishes at national competitions, including six in the top five.

Smith Gilbert’s coaching career reflects her commitment to elevating her athletes and is noted for fostering their competitive spirit. She expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead the USA team, focusing on the upcoming challenges at the World Championships.

