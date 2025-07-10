Casa Bonita Arcade Workers Secure Union Recognition After Organizing Effort

Lakewood, Colorado — Workers in the arcade department of Casa Bonita have achieved voluntary union recognition after two months of organizing. The eight-person unit signed authorization cards in May, seeking representation from IATSE Local 7 to secure better job conditions, including fair wages and stable scheduling.

On July 1, Casa Bonita management officially recognized the arcade workers following a third-party card check. This recognition comes on the heels of an 80-person unit’s effort to unionize last fall, which included 60 performers and approximately 20 crew members. Their push aimed to address safety concerns and improve pay.

Casa Bonita, a popular immersive dining experience that reopened in 2024 after being purchased from bankruptcy, features cliff divers and various performers. The restaurant first opened in 1974 in Lakewood, a suburb of Denver. Trey Parker and Matt Stone, co-creators of South Park, are the restaurant’s current owners and have historic ties to its culture.

The arcade workers were initially denied voluntary recognition and opted to file for elections with the National Labor Relations Board. Both groups later voted unanimously to unionize with Actors’ Equity and IATSE, although Colorado law mandates an additional all-union agreement election to finalize their representation.

The arcade workers, however, were allowed to join the existing IATSE bargaining group, thus avoiding a separate election. “All we want is a better work environment, and by joining together with our co-workers, we feel like it’s truly possible,” said Dayanara Lopez, member leader and Casa Bonita Arcade Captain.

As this unionization effort evolves, Actors’ Equity members are preparing for their upcoming election to solidify their agreements.