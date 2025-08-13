Casablanca Becomes Hub for West African Immigrants Seeking New Lives

CASABLANCA, Morocco — Amid rising challenges for West African immigrants aiming for Europe, many are establishing lives in Casablanca, Morocco’s economic capital. With a warmer welcome and growing community support, the city offers a new start for those seeking refuge and opportunity.

Youssef Lazouzi, a 30-year-old Moroccan, is known as ‘Kouamé’ among customers at his shop in the Oulfa neighborhood, where he serves up some of the best attiéké in town. The popular Ivorian dish, made from fermented cassava, is sold for 18 dirhams ($1.70) per packet. Just over a year ago, Lazouzi attempted to sell organic cosmetics but struggled to attract customers.

“I adapted to my new clientele,” he said. “Now, most of my customers are from sub-Saharan Africa.” His shift highlights the changing demographics of the area, with immigrants making up a significant part of the local economy.

At the other end of the neighborhood, Youssef Nasser, a 42-year-old delivery man, bikes around with 20 kilograms of okra and spicy peppers for local Senegalese and Nigerian street vendors. Once a baker, Nasser now earns 3,000 dirhams ($284) monthly, about Morocco’s minimum wage.

“I really like these foreigners. I can’t criticize sub-Saharans,” he said, using a common saying from West Africa. “I have a brother in France and another one in Spain. I don’t want them treated poorly. Sub-Saharans deserve a chance in Morocco. They are looking to improve their lives, and we need to support them.”

The increasing presence of West African immigrants is reshaping Casablanca’s cultural and economic landscape, providing both challenges and opportunities amid the complicated narrative of migration in the region.