Cascade Holds Off Loudon in Thrilling 69-67 Victory

LOUDON, Tenn. — On Friday, December 19, the Loudon High School Redskins faced off against the Cascade Champions and fell short in a nail-biting finish, losing 69-67.

The game was tightly contested, with both teams exchanging leads throughout. As the clock wound down, the teams were tied. Cascade secured the win with a reverse layup just two seconds before the final buzzer.

Loudon’s head coach, Josh Graves, expressed his concerns about the outcome, noting that his team had opportunities to extend their leads. “We would build six- to eight-point leads and we just couldn’t put them away,” Graves told The News-Herald, emphasizing the need for improvement in late-game situations. “It is a tough lesson to learn, but we have to learn it on the fly.”

Dayton Palmer led the Redskins, scoring 20 points and making nine field goals. Peyton Henry contributed 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers, while Talen Costner added 11 points, most of which came in the second half. Antwaan Underwood rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points, scoring at least once in each quarter.

Graves recognized the importance of Palmer and Costner in the game. “Dayton and Talen are going to carry the load for us on most nights,” he explained. He noted that Cascade’s defense allowed Henry to take advantage with his scoring.

For the Champions, Cooper McElroy was the standout player with 22 points, showcasing a diverse scoring attack that included eight field goals and four 3-pointers. Kaleb Kelso also played a key role, finishing with 20 points, including five 3-pointers in the game.

The match ended with Cascade edging out Loudon, with a final score reflecting the close nature of the game: Cascade Champions 69, Loudon Redskins 67.