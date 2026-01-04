Casey Dawson Seeks Redemption at Olympic Speedskating Trials

MILWAUKEE – U.S. long track speedskater Casey Dawson is ready for redemption as he prepares for the upcoming Winter Olympics, following a challenging experience at the Beijing Games. Four years after missing crucial races due to COVID-19, Dawson secured his spot in the men’s 5,000 meters for next month’s competition by winning at the U.S. Olympic trials on Friday night.

Dawson clocked in at 6 minutes, 12.857 seconds for the distance, marking a significant turnaround from his previous Olympic attempt where he tested positive for COVID-19 weeks before the games. “I actually got COVID two or three weeks before going to the competition,” said the 25-year-old from Park City, Utah. He added, “I missed the opening ceremonies. Missed the 5,000 meters. Showed up 12 hours before my 1,500 meters.” Now, he looks forward to the games, expressing a light-hearted view on his “villain arc” comeback.

Ethan Cepuran finished second in the 5,000 meters, trailing Dawson by about 6 1/2 seconds with a time of 6:19.335. Dawson also secured a spot in the men’s 10,000 meters and will participate in the men’s team pursuit event, where he previously won a bronze medal in Beijing.

In other trials, Greta Myers emerged as the winner of the women’s 3,000 meters with a time of 4:06.799, although the United States currently lacks a berth in Milan for that event. Myers, 21, from Lino Lakes, Minnesota, expressed hope for an opportunity if another country withdraws.

The official U.S. Olympic roster for long track will be determined after the trials conclude on Monday. A key figure in the upcoming events is Jordan Stolz, a 21-year-old from Kewaskum, Wisconsin, who is set to make his trials debut in the men’s 1,000 meters on Saturday. Having previously competed in the Beijing Games, Stolz aims to secure his place in the team after standing out at the 2023 and 2024 world championships.

With trials scheduled for the 500 and 1,500 meters on Sunday, and a mass start on Monday, all eyes will be on the competitors as they vie for Olympic spots ahead of the Feb. 6-22 Milan Cortina Games.