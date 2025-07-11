Casey Mize Joins American League All-Star Roster for Tigers

DETROIT, MI – Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize has been added to the American League All-Star roster, according to Emily Waldon from Baseball America. Mize, who was drafted first overall in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Auburn, has excelled for Detroit this season, posting a record of 9-2 with an ERA of 2.63 over 15 starts.

This selection marks a significant achievement for Mize as the Tigers now have six players on the American League All-Star roster. He joins teammates Tarik Skubal, Gleyber Torres, Zach McKinstry, Javier Báez, and Riley Greene.

Heading into the 2025 MLB regular season, expectations were high for the Tigers, who aimed to compete for a playoff spot. Despite limited offseason moves, including Gleyber Torres’ one-year, $15 million contract, the team has seen positive developments from various players.

One highlight has been the performance of Báez, who fans voted as a starter for the All-Star Team. “Javier Baez finally looks like the player Detroit thought they were getting when they signed him,” noted a sports analyst.

Mize, who had faced challenges in the previous season, has solidified his position as a reliable starting pitcher behind Skubal, last year’s AL Cy Young Award winner. Both pitchers have steered the Tigers to a strong position this season.

First baseman Spencer Torkelson has also made a significant impact, hitting 20 home runs and contributing 56 RBIs, despite prior doubts about his future with the team. His return to form has been essential in bolstering the Tigers’ offense, which has led to the team’s impressive record of 58-34.

Sure, it helps to have a bona fide ace in Tarik Skubal pitching every fifth day, but the Tigers have seen massive contributions from up and down the roster all season," remarked Johnny Flores Jr. of The Athletic.

With a playoff percentage near 99.6%, the Tigers are poised for a successful postseason run. As baseball heads deeper into the season, all eyes will be on Mize and his contributions to the team’s success.