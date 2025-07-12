Casey Mize Selected as All-Star Replacement for Tigers

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) – Casey Mize, the Detroit Tigers’ starting pitcher, has been named to the American League All-Star roster, replacing Boston Red Sox‘s Garrett Crochet. This marks Mize’s first All-Star selection in his career.

In 15 starts this season, Mize has showcased impressive performance with a 9-2 record, an earned run average (ERA) of 2.63, and a WHIP of 1.179. Considered a top talent, Mize was the first overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft from Auburn University.

The Tigers now have six players representing them in the All-Star Game, alongside Mize, include Tarik Skubal, Gleyber Torres, Zach McKinstry, Javier Báez, and Riley Greene.

Mize expressed his pride and gratitude upon receiving the news from manager AJ Hinch and president Scott Harris. “It’s been a long journey,” Mize said. “But I feel like this is pretty validating of some hard work and some tough times turning into success and good times.”

Manager Hinch shared in Mize’s excitement, saying, “His reaction was fun to be a part of. It’s hard sometimes in this sport to get these moments and to get this type of recognition.”

This is a significant achievement for Mize, who faced tough times in previous seasons, including surgeries and a challenging 2024. However, he has rebounded strongly this year, maintaining his place as a reliable pitcher for the Tigers.

Mize’s outstanding season includes an average of nearly six innings per start and minimal runs allowed in recent games. “After a rough start coming back, I was able to reset and get back to what was working well for me,” Mize noted.

The Tigers, who are currently performing well at 11-4 with Mize on the mound, have shown depth as a team, and their six All-Star selections echo that strength. The talent being displayed is reminiscent of the team’s 2013 All-Star representation.

Mize’s final start before the All-Star break was set for Saturday. With performances leading to the upcoming All-Star Game, he will be available to pitch in Atlanta, a first for the young pitcher. “It was pretty easy cancelling those flights,” laughed Mize, referring to his travel plans during the break.