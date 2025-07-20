Cash App Users Set for Settlement Payments After Major Data Breaches

San Francisco, CA — Cash App users affected by fraud and account hacks from 2018 to 2024 are set to receive compensation through a $15 million class action settlement. The court approved the settlement in January 2025, and payments are now in progress for thousands of claimants.

Users who submitted claims before the November 2024 deadline are eligible for payouts related to unauthorized transactions, unresolved fraud, or account takeovers. Despite the claims window closing, new regulatory actions might provide relief for those who missed the deadline.

Several security incidents occurred in 2022 and 2023, including a major breach in December 2021 when a former employee accessed the personal data of 8.2 million users without authorization. Many customers reported fraudulent withdrawals and received inadequate customer support. This prompted a class-action lawsuit against Block, Inc., the parent company of Cash App.

To qualify for the settlement, users must have used Cash App or Cash App Investing between August 23, 2018, and August 20, 2024, and must have experienced unauthorized transactions or data breaches. Payments will cover personal accounts only, excluding business accounts.

Claims were submitted online through the official settlement site. Claimants did not need to receive a notice to qualify. However, they required valid proof of losses to receive compensation. Some users may also claim reimbursement for time spent dealing with issues caused by the breaches.

The claim deadline was November 18, 2024, with no late claims accepted unless under extreme circumstances. The maximum payout is $2,575, depending on documented losses and claims received.

As of mid-2025, the exact amounts individuals will receive are not yet known, as verification of claims is still ongoing. The expected timeline for payments is late 2025, with reviews and calculations being conducted by the settlement administrator.

Individuals who filed claims are advised to ensure their payment details are correct and watch for official communications regarding their claims’ status. If you suspect you are part of the settlement but did not receive any notice, check your email for alerts from Cash App regarding data security incidents.

With so many claims filed, administrators are working to sort through submissions, and the payout process may take considerable time to finalize. Users are encouraged to remain patient and proactive during this process.