Cash Warren Spotted on Dinner Date with Model Hana Sun Doerr

Los Angeles, CA – Cash Warren, a 46-year-old film producer, has been seen back on the dating scene six months after his split from Jessica Alba. He was photographed dining with 25-year-old model Hana Sun Doerr on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Warren wore a dark jacket, jeans, and white sneakers while waiting for his car at the valet. Reports indicate that he appeared to pick something up during the evening. The pair was later seen stepping into a BMW together, with Warren behind the wheel and Doerr smiling as they drove away.

The sighting follows a recent statement by Warren, where he denied being in a relationship after news of Alba’s new romance with actor Danny Ramirez. “I’m happy for her,” he told TMZ when asked about his ex-wife’s connection to Ramirez. Warren added, jokingly, “No, let me know if you’ve got anybody.”

Alba, 44, announced their split earlier this year and filed for divorce in February. She shared on Instagram that after 20 years together, it was time for them to grow as individuals while respecting their family. They have three children: daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7.

Since their separation, Alba has been spotted with Ramirez multiple times, leading sources to confirm they are casually dating. “They were friends before it turned romantic,” an insider reported.

As for Warren and Doerr, their date marks a new chapter for the film producer, who appears to be moving forward in his personal life, following a challenging six months since his split.