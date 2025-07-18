Casper Ruud Advances in Gstaad After Injury Layoff

GSTAAD, Switzerland (AP) — Casper Ruud made a successful return to the ATP Tour on Wednesday, defeating Swiss wild card Dominik Stricker 7-5, 7-6(6) in the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad. The match marked Ruud’s first since his exit from the French Open due to injury.

The top seed, who skipped Wimbledon with a knee injury, demonstrated his skill by hitting 28 winners and saving two set points during the match. Ruud’s performance was critical as he managed to rally from 4-6 in the second set tiebreak to secure victory after one hour and 46 minutes.

“It was a very tough match against Dominic. Of course I was seeking some revenge, but he is a really good young player,” Ruud remarked post-match. “I knew I had to be focused from the start. This is my first match in a few weeks, and I am happy to be back.”

Ruud, ranked No. 13 in the PIF ATP Rankings, has a perfect 9-0 record at this tournament, having won titles in 2021 and 2022. He aims for another championship as he continues his campaign in Gstaad.

Next, Ruud faces either Argentina’s Juan Martin Cerundolo or Belgium’s David Goffin, who has also returned from injury. Goffin won his first match back against Spain’s Martin Landuce 7-6(2), 6-3.

In other matches, Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse reached his first tour-level quarter-final after overcoming Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak 1-6, 7-5, 6-1. The 21-year-old Buse is the youngest Peruvian to reach this stage at a tour-level event since 1989.