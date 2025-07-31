Sports
Casper Ruud Confirms Fifth Laver Cup Appearance in San Francisco
San Francisco, California — World No. 13 Casper Ruud will represent Team Europe for the fifth consecutive time at the Laver Cup, taking place from September 19-21 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Ruud, who recently secured the Madrid Open title, will compete alongside top players including World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 3 Alexander Zverev, and World No. 9 Holger Rune under the leadership of new Team Europe captain Yannick Noah. The remaining two players for Team Europe will be announced in the coming weeks.
Since making his debut in 2021, Ruud has become a key player for Team Europe, maintaining a win-loss record of 4-2 in the tournament. “The Laver Cup is incredible, bringing together Europe with its rich tennis history to take on the rest of the world,” Ruud said. “I love representing Europe, and doing my best for the whole continent, not just my country.”
He expressed excitement about playing alongside fellow players he usually competes against, adding, “I’m also really looking forward to playing in front of Yannick and Tim for the first time. They are a dynamic duo, and it’s going to be really cool. Plus, playing at Chase Center will be something special for me as a Golden State Warriors fan.”
Noah praised Ruud’s dedication and skill, noting, “Casper is a great competitor who brings experience, passion, and composure to the team environment.”
Meanwhile, Team World, commanded by eight-time Grand Slam champion Andre Agassi, also promises tough competition. Team World includes American players Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Tommy Paul, along with Brazilian Joao Fonseca, who are vying for their third win in this event.
The Laver Cup pits six of Europe’s best against six of the world’s top players in a three-day competition held on a black court. This year marks the first time the event will occur on the U.S. West Coast.
Ruud’s upcoming matches come after a challenging season where he faced early exits from both the Australian Open and French Open due to injuries. He has had significant success in the Laver Cup and hopes to add to his impressive record in San Francisco.
