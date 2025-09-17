Casper Ruud Prepares for Laver Cup at Chase Center

San Francisco, California — Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer joined Team Europe and Team World captains Yannick Noah and Andre Agassi on Center Court at Chase Center on Tuesday, as players newly familiar with the competition had their first practice on the striking black court.

Casper Ruud, known for his five consecutive Laver Cup appearances, has garnered a reputation as Team Europe’s “statesman.” The stylish Norwegian pairs his polished off-court demeanor with insightful commentary about the game. A former World No. 2, Ruud has earned respect as a reliable figure in the competition through his quiet determination and intensity.

The 26-year-old, coached by his father Christian, who once ranked No. 39 on the ATP Tour, has claimed 13 singles titles, with his ATP Masters 1000 breakthrough occurring in Madrid this year. He defeated notable opponents including Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, and Jack Draper on his way to victory.

Ruud has two upcoming wedding plans with his long-term girlfriend Maria Galligani in 2026. He has also reached three Grand Slam singles finals, including appearances at Roland Garros in both 2022 and 2023.

Making his Laver Cup debut in Boston in 2021, Ruud has become an essential player for Team Europe. He expressed excitement about his experiences with the team, stating, “I got such a kick out of it the first time I played, so I was thinking to myself, ‘if I have the opportunity to play, I would like to play every year that I have a chance.’ I think our experience will be helpful for some rookies on the European team.”

Ruud shared how the bonds formed during the Laver Cup endure even when teammates become rivals once more, emphasizing the importance of camaraderie in a sport often filled with competition.

Excited to collaborate with Noah and Vice Captain Tim Henman, Ruud expects that Noah will encourage all European players to elevate their game.

Reflecting on the pressure of watching his teammates during crucial moments, Ruud admitted, “I was more exhausted watching tennis that whole afternoon than playing myself.”

As he anticipates the upcoming matches in San Francisco, Ruud finds joy in witnessing his teammates’ achievements, regardless of the outcomes. “Last year I remember very well. You’re never really out of it until the last point is played,” he concluded.