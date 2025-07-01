Milano, Italia – Antonio Cassano has strongly criticized former Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi during a recent interview on the show Viva el Futbol. Cassano accused Inzaghi of failing to live up to expectations, claiming he ‘destroyed’ the team over four years.

Cassano stated, ‘Before talking about Cristian Chivu, let’s focus on Inzaghi. Those who called him a genius should recognize that he won only one championship out of four, wasting three opportunities.’ His comments raise concerns about Inzaghi’s effectiveness as a coach at Inter.

During the interview, Cassano emphasized that Inzaghi had not only failed to maximize the potential of the squad but also misled Inter fans. He said, ‘He had already made a deal with Al Hilal. The biggest farce was claiming he was studying Arabian football.’ This critique comes after Inzaghi’s decision to part ways with Inter for Al Hilal.

Cassano did not hold back in his remarks, describing Inzaghi’s tenure as disappointing. He suggested that the appointment of Cristian Chivu presents a more promising avenue for the club’s future. The football community is now watching closely to see how Chivu will fare in his new role.

As the new season approaches, Cassano’s comments have added to the ongoing discussion regarding the direction of Inter Milan. Fans and analysts alike will be eager to see if Chivu can deliver results that meet the high expectations set by the club.