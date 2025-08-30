Entertainment
Cassidy Honors Late Boyfriend Liam Payne on His 32nd Birthday
Buenos Aires, Argentina – Kate Cassidy shared an emotional tribute to her late boyfriend, Liam Payne, on what would have been his 32nd birthday, August 29. The former One Direction star died on October 16, 2024, after falling from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires.
In her heartfelt Instagram post, Cassidy, 26, reflected on Payne’s special day, calling him the “most special soul” and expressing how much she misses him. “I miss you so much. Happy Birthday Liam. I wish we could celebrate together. In the next life I guess,” she wrote.
Her post quickly gained attention, amassing over 136,000 likes within hours. Cassidy also shared a second post featuring photographs and an emotional message. “My dearest Liam, It breaks my heart being that I can’t hand you a physical birthday card today. That I can’t hear your laugh, or tell you all the things I wish I’d said a thousand more times,” she wrote.
She acknowledged her struggle to find the right words but maintained that she wanted to wish him a happy birthday. Cassidy mentioned that Payne brought joy and hope to many, especially herself. She said he continues to shine “brightly” despite his absence.
In her concluding remarks, she promised to celebrate Liam’s life “extra today” and cherish the beautiful moments they shared together. “August 29th will be a date that sits in my heart for the rest of my life. I love you so much,” she added. The couple dated for nearly two years until Payne’s tragic death.
