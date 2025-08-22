CD Castellón Prepares for Home Opener Amid Ticketing Changes

CASTELLÓN, Spain — CD Castellón has announced that tickets for their home opener against Real Valladolid are now available for purchase online. The match is scheduled for August 30, 2025, at 21:30 at SkyFi Castalia.

This season’s opener will bring several changes, including the installation of new turnstiles at stadium entrances. The club is currently experiencing delays in adapting to the new ticketing system provided by LaLiga, which has affected regular ticket sales and access for season ticket holders.

Fans are advised to download their digital season passes again to ensure they have the most recent QR code, which is crucial for entry into the stadium. Physical tickets are yet to be available, as the club is still setting up the required systems.

The turnstiles will be in operation for the first time and security personnel will assist fans at each entrance. To avoid long lines, the club recommends arriving early and having tickets ready for inspection.

In conjunction with these changes, the Tenda Albinegra merchandise store will open from 10:00 to 14:00 and again from 17:00 until the match begins. The stadium ticket booths will also open at 17:00. Fans unable to attend the match can transfer their seats to another fan through the club’s online system.

Diego Barri, a midfielder for CD Castellón, expressed his excitement for the upcoming match, highlighting the challenge posed by Valladolid, a recently relegated team. “It will be a tough match, but we have our strengths and with our fans, we are stronger,” he said. “I can’t wait to play at SkyFi Castalia.”

The club’s management has reassured fans that they are working diligently, alongside LaLiga, to ensure a smooth experience for attendees. Although issues related to ticketing systems have arisen due to LaLiga’s delayed rollout, CD Castellón is committed to resolving these matters quickly.