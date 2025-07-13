Casting Announced for Amazon’s Romantic Comedy You Deserve Each Other

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 — Amazon’s upcoming romantic comedy, You Deserve Each Other, is in production and draws on Sarah Hogle’s bestselling novel. Directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn, the film features a cast that includes Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy, along with Ana Gasteyer, Timothy Busfield, and more.

The film, budgeted at around $20 million, tells the story of Naomi and Nick, a couple facing the turmoil of a strained engagement. As their lavish wedding date approaches, they secretly plot to make the other call off the wedding using pranks and emotional tricks. However, what starts as sabotage quickly becomes a journey toward rediscovering their feelings for one another.

Veteran actor Kyle MacLachlan, known for his roles in Twin Peaks and Desperate Housewives, will play Nick’s father, Eugene Rose. He is joined by co-stars like Long, who is set to portray Austin Frazier, and Morales, cast as Cassie. Long has gained attention for his appearances in Barbarian and Live Free or Die Hard.

Gasteyer will play Deborah Rose, showcasing her talents from SNL and other projects such as Mean Girls and Loot. Busfield, known for The West Wing, will appear as Bernie Duncan, with Davis in the role of Kathy Duncan and Gilroy as Wendy Duncan. Limperis will portray Sofia Frazier.

The screenplay was a collaboration among Silverstein, Kohn, Brett Haley, and Marc Basch, with You Deserve Each Other promising to blend humor and romance in its unique plot. The film is being produced by Fifth Season along with Anthony Bregman and Likely Story.

Released in 2020, Hogle’s novel was a nominee for several Goodreads Choice Awards, highlighting its popularity and appeal in the romantic genre.