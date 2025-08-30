News
CATA Hires Marybeth Johnson as Development Director
Pittsfield, MA – Community Access to the Arts (CATA) announced the hiring of Marybeth Johnson as its new development director. She joins CATA’s recently expanded fundraising team to enhance its donor relations and fundraising activities.
Johnson will work closely with Executive Director Margaret Keller to further the organization’s mission of improving the lives of people with disabilities through art. CATA has significantly increased its programs for individuals with disabilities in recent years, employing a community-based model that collaborates with various agencies, schools, and programs.
Currently, CATA offers over 2,800 arts workshops each year, serving around 1,250 kids, teens, and adults in activities like painting, dance, acting, and more. This innovative approach highlights CATA’s commitment to accessibility and inclusion in the arts.
Johnson brings over 20 years of experience in nonprofit development. Her most recent role was as director of institutional advancement at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, N.H. There, she led efforts that raised more than $10 million for operational and capital projects and increased contributed revenue by 28 percent.
Her professional background includes leadership in fundraising and marketing for orchestras in cities like Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Winston-Salem, as well as managing significant gift fundraising for arts programs at The University of Maryland and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
“I’m thrilled to join CATA and to champion its mission of celebrating and amplifying the voices of artists with disabilities,” Johnson said. “It’s an honor to be part of such a creative and inclusive community.”
Johnson’s passion for the arts was nurtured in Virginia, where she grew up in a theatrical family. In her free time, she enjoys yoga, hiking, snowboarding, kayaking, and playing the cello.
