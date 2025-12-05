Catahoula Crunch: Immigration Crackdown Hits New Orleans Area

KENNER, Louisiana — U.S. Border Patrol agents launched an operation dubbed “Catahoula Crunch” on Wednesday, targeting immigrant communities in the New Orleans area. The operation aims to arrest up to 5,000 undocumented migrants as tensions escalate in neighborhoods, particularly among the Hispanic population.

Witnesses observed agents making arrests in various locations, including home improvement stores in Kenner, a suburb with a significant Latino presence. This initiative follows a series of similar immigration crackdowns across major U.S. cities.

Zoe Higgins, an activist documenting the operation, noted, “These people came to work today to provide for their families and themselves… I can’t imagine how terrifying that is,” reflecting concerns about the psychological impact on the local community. As fears grew, Hispanic-owned businesses saw steep declines in customers.

Local business owner Carmela Diaz expressed her distress, stating her taco restaurant has been closed due to the situation. “Fewer and fewer people came… That’s why I made the decision to close the business — because there was no business,” she said, highlighting the chilling effect the crackdown has on immigrant-run enterprises.

Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino confirmed the focus is on targeting undocumented migrants with criminal backgrounds. However, New Orleans City Council President JP Morrell questioned the rationale, stating that a sweep would not yield thousands of criminals as suggested.

The operation, supported by Republican Governor Jeff Landry, has drawn sharp criticism from local leaders who argue that it fosters fear and division in the community. Mayor-elect Helena Moreno described the situation as “disturbing” and expressed concern over potential racial profiling during the arrests.

Throughout the day, multiple reports indicated agents conducting operations at grocery stores and construction sites. Immigrant advocacy groups urged the community to stay indoors and provided information on legal rights when confronted by border officials.

As this crackdown unfolds, businesses like Taqueria Guerrero announced their decision to close temporarily for the safety of their staff and patrons. “The safety, dignity, and peace of mind of our staff and our community mean more to us than anything,” their statement read.

With immigration a heated topic in the U.S., the community remains on edge, awaiting developments in an operation that amplifies the ongoing national debate over immigration policy and enforcement.

The operation’s impact will likely continue to unfold as enforcement efforts intensify and migrant communities grapple with the uncertainty of their statuses and safety.