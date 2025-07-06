Catastrophic Flooding in Texas Raises Concerns Over Weather Service Staffing Cuts

KERRVILLE, Texas – Central Texas experienced catastrophic flooding on July 4, resulting in at least 37 deaths, including 14 children. The flooding was triggered by a torrential downpour, with four months’ worth of rain falling in just a few hours on the Guadalupe River.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had issued forecasts and warnings before the flood, but staffing issues within the agency raised concerns among weather professionals. Hundreds of layoffs and unfilled positions have affected the NWS’s ability to respond efficiently during such emergencies.

Local officials have criticized the NWS for underestimating the rainfall amount. Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd stated, “The forecast did not predict the amount of rain that we saw,” indicating a breakdown in communication.

The NWS office in Austin/San Antonio issued a Flood Watch at 1:18 p.m. on July 3 and a Flash Flood Warning by 11:41 p.m. However, many residents may not have received these alerts in time due to the timing of alerts and potential warning fatigue.

Governor Greg Abbott has called the federal and local response rapid, but questions linger about whether adequate warnings reached those in harm’s way. The NWS confirmed that staffing shortages were ongoing, with many positions remaining vacant since cost-saving measures were implemented.

Despite the challenges, local forecasting offices reported they had sufficient resources to issue timely warnings. However, Tom Fahy, legislative director for the NWS Employees Organization, pointed out that vacant leadership roles created concerns about operational efficiency.

As the July flooding disaster unfolds, families are left grieving the loss of loved ones, with additional efforts being made to locate missing individuals. President Joe Biden has expressed sorrow over the tragic events in Texas, with federal disaster relief efforts underway.