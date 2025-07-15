News
Catch the July Full Buck Moon on July 10, 2025
ORLANDO, Fla. — Skygazers will want to look east this Thursday night to witness July’s full moon, known as the Buck Moon. It reaches peak illumination at approximately 4:37 PM ET on July 10, 2025, although this timing places the moon below the horizon for residents in North America.
Noah Petro, chief of NASA’s Planetary Geology, Geophysics and Geochemistry Laboratory, explained, “The nice thing about the full moon is it looks full about a day on either side of it, so on the night of the 9th, for instance, if you go out and look at the full moon, it will look effectively full.” He also noted that people can catch a lovely view a few hours after sunset.
The Buck Moon is named for the time of year when male deer, or bucks, grow new antlers, as indicated by The Old Farmer’s Almanac. Different Indigenous cultures have their own names for this moon, with the Cree referring to it as the molting moon and the Tlingit tribe calling it the salmon moon, reflecting significant seasonal changes.
Petro advises that ideal locations for viewing the Buck Moon include areas with unobstructed views of the eastern horizon, away from bright lights. “Weather permitting, you’ll want to head to a quiet spot for the best experience,” he added.
While no planets will be visible during the full moon, stargazers can look forward to the appearances of Venus, Jupiter, and Mars later in the month. On July 21 and 22, these planets will be observable low on the horizon before sunrise, along with the star clusters Pleiades and Hyades.
Following this, Mars will be seen next to the crescent moon on July 28, visible shortly after sunset. July also marks the 60th anniversary of NASA’s Mariner 4 mission, which captured the first images of Mars during its flyby in 1965.
Skywatchers can look ahead to five more full moons this year, including supermoons in October, November, and December. Additionally, a total lunar eclipse will occur on September 7 and 8, viewed from Europe, Asia, Africa, and parts of South America.
As the Buck Moon rises, local astronomy enthusiasts are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the celestial spectacle.
