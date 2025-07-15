Catcher Adley Rutschman Struggles with Oblique Injury Recovery

BALTIMORE—Catcher Adley Rutschman is uncertain about his return from a strained left oblique injury. Rutschman sustained the injury while swinging a bat before the Baltimore Orioles faced the New York Yankees on June 20 at Yankee Stadium.

“Obviously, I wish it was a one-day recovery,” Rutschman said on Wednesday before a game against the New York Mets was postponed. “I think trying to do as much as we can right now to get back as fast as possible. Just day-by-day, I guess.”

Interim manager Tony Mansolino indicated that Rutschman might return after the All-Star break, which is just eight days away on July 18. “Honestly, I have no idea,” Rutschman admitted. “You’re going to have to ask somebody a little smarter than me on medical stuff. I’m just trying to go day-by-day to do as much as possible to get back as quickly as possible.”

Mansolino noted that Rutschman participated in hitting drills off a batting tee on Wednesday. “The reason that he’s not being specific is we don’t set internal timelines with these guys,” Mansolino said. “I don’t think he’s swinging at 100 percent. There’s no pain. There’s no soreness, but we’ve got to see how he wakes up [on Thursday]. Once these guys get into rehab games is when you start to think more of the timelines.”

Rutschman is focusing on his rehab process. “I show up and see what’s on the agenda for the day,” he said. “They don’t give me too much of what I’m going to be doing a week from now. I think it’s one of those things where they want to see how I’m feeling and just take it day-by-day. Definitely feels better.”

“It’s awful. I want to be out there,” he added. “Do as much as you can, but you just don’t feel like you’re doing enough. Tough to see how the boys go and compete and kind of feel helpless.”

Meanwhile, Rutschman is assisting two new catchers, Jacob Stallings and Alex Jackson. “Having them catch new guys on a nightly basis, having conversations on what to expect, what pitches do they like, and anything unique about each guy,” he explained. “Hats off for them to come in here and be able to jump right in and do a great job.”

Jackson became the sixth catcher used by the Orioles this season, joining Rutschman, Gary Sánchez, Maverick Handley, and Chadwick Tromp on the injured list. “Really unfortunate. You don’t want to see anyone get injured,” Rutschman said regarding the high injury count.

In terms of other injuries, left-handed relief pitcher Keegan Akin is on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. He has not yet started throwing. “He got a shot. There’ll be a five-to-seven-day shutdown, and then he’ll pick up a ball and go from there,” Mansolino said, predicting Akin may return after the All-Star break.

Starting pitcher Zach Eflin is also on the 15-day IL due to a lower back strain but is reportedly improving. “I think Sunday, if everything goes right, he’ll go out and make a rehab start,” Mansolino said.

Grayson Rodriguez, who has yet to pitch this season, is making progress as well. “He got on the mound [on Tuesday]. I think it went OK,” Mansolino reported. “He went back out and played catch [Wednesday], felt great, so it’s trending in the right direction.”

Looking ahead, the Orioles and Mets are set to play a split doubleheader to make up for Wednesday’s rainout. Charlie Morton will face David Peterson in Game 1 at 12:05 p.m., with Tomoyuki Sugano starting Game 2 at 5:05 p.m.