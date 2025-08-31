Catchy Becomes Fourth Horse to Die at Saratoga Race Course This Summer

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — In a tragic turn of events, a young racehorse named Catchy was euthanized on the track after sustaining a catastrophic injury during her first career race on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. The 2-year-old filly finished third in the second race but broke down during the gallop-out, suffering a severe injury to her left front leg, according to the New York Racing Association (NYRA).

Jockey Jose Lezcano, who was riding Catchy, walked to an ambulance following the incident and was transported to Albany Medical Center for a possible left shoulder injury. Mark Hennig, Catchy’s trainer, confirmed the filly’s tragic fate.

This incident marks the fourth horse death during this year’s summer meet at Saratoga, which began on July 10. The first of these fatalities occurred on July 28 when Aterradora was euthanized after being pulled up following a fifth-place finish in the Grade III Lake George. Other horses, including State of Readiness and Setting Sun, were also euthanized due to injuries sustained during races in August.

On Saturday, Aug. 30, a second 2-year-old horse, Black Silver, was euthanized after breaking a leg in a race. The New York Racing Association stated that veterinarians immediately attended to Black Silver after he was pulled up during the gallop-out. An evaluation revealed inoperable fractures, leading to a decision for humane euthanasia.

The summer meet continues to face scrutiny as this year’s total of 14 racehorse fatalities, including both racing and training incidents, is the highest since 2020 when 15 horses were euthanized. NYRA has come under increased pressure to ensure the safety of both horses and jockeys in light of the growing number of injuries.