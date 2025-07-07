News
Caterina Murino Expecting First Child at 47 with Édouard Rigaud
PARIS, France — Former Bond girl Caterina Murino, 47, has announced she is expecting her first child. The actress revealed the news to a French magazine on July 6, 2025, after a challenging journey with in-vitro fertilization (IVF).
Murino shared that she is expecting a baby boy with her partner of eight years, French lawyer Édouard Rigaud. She is due to give birth at the end of summer, just before she turns 48 in September.
Reflecting on her journey to motherhood, Murino said, “At my age, I had to ask medicine to help nature. You don’t always decide when the right time to become a mother comes.”
The actress has faced difficulties, including two miscarriages and a “trying” IVF process. Despite these challenges, she expressed gratitude for her pregnancy, stating, “I haven’t had any discomfort, no diabetes, no insomnia.”
Speaking during an interview with an Italian outlet, Murino described her current feelings: “I feel I am living a magical moment. Soon I will become a mother, and I believe we all have a huge responsibility today: raise conscious human beings.”
Murino and Rigaud, who met in 2019, currently reside in the picturesque Montmartre district of Paris. She praised Rigaud for his support throughout her fertility struggles.
Fans have shown an outpouring of love and congratulations, with many expressing joy for Murino’s upcoming new chapter as a parent. Embarking on this new adventure, Murino is thankful for the journey that has led her to this point.
