Catherine, Princess of Wales to Host Melania Trump at Windsor Castle

Windsor, UK — Catherine, Princess of Wales, is set to host U.S. First Lady Melania Trump for a special appearance at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Gardens on September 18. The event seeks to promote scouting and signifies the United Kingdom’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties with the Trump administration.

The joint appearance follows a state visit where King Charles III and Queen Camilla will welcome President Donald Trump and Melania for a formal state dinner at Windsor Castle on September 17. This collaboration highlights the importance both women place on children’s well-being, a priority for their respective tenures.

During the event, Melania Trump and Princess Kate will meet with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels program to learn about nature and work toward achieving their “Go Wild” badge, as announced by Buckingham Palace. Kate has served as joint president of the Scout Association since 2020.

While the First Lady is typically private, she has recently taken on a more prominent role, including sending a notable letter to President Vladimir Putin urging an end to the war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Princess Kate has gradually resumed her royal duties after undergoing cancer treatment.

This high-profile engagement is anticipated as a significant moment in the Princess’ growing diplomatic role amidst the uncertainties in U.S. foreign relations. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasized the role of the royal family in fostering relations with the U.S. during Trump’s presidency.

This will not be the first time the Princess has appeared alongside a First Lady. In 2021, she met with Jill Biden during the G7 summit to discuss early childhood education.

In addition to the event with Princess Kate, Melania Trump is expected to have a joint appearance with Queen Camilla next week to tour Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle, as per Buckingham Palace’s announcements.