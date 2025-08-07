Entertainment
Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates 25 Years of Marriage with Michael Douglas
NEW YORK, NY — Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are celebrating a significant milestone as they approach their 25th wedding anniversary. On the August 6 episode of ‘Today With Jenna & Friends,’ Zeta-Jones shared her thoughts on the couple’s long-lasting relationship, stating, ‘Can we also say happy 25 years of marriage? I mean, that is such a beautiful testament to the two of you.’
Zeta-Jones lightheartedly joked about their relationship, saying, ‘And we haven’t tried to kill each other. I’m sure he’s tried … but he’s never succeeded.’ The couple tied the knot in November 2000 and welcomed their son Dylan in August 2000 and daughter Carys in April 2003. Douglas also has an older son, Cameron, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.
Reflecting on their journey together, Zeta-Jones said, ‘It’s a joy. It is a milestone, especially in this industry. Look, my son is 25 tomorrow — we can hardly believe that.’ She emphasized the joy they share during this time in their lives.
In addition to celebrating their anniversary, Zeta-Jones praised Douglas for his support over the years. She noted, ‘He’s the most supportive that any man could be to me’ as she has been busy working on various projects.
The actress shared that she and Douglas still find joy in laughter together. ‘And we still have fun. After all these years, our sense of humor is still pretty on, and I think that’s one of the keys,’ she said.
Looking ahead, Zeta-Jones mentioned that they have no specific plans for their anniversary since she will be busy working on a new indie film. ‘It’s a character that I’ve been wanting to play for a while,’ she said. She is also set to reprise her role as Morticia Addams in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday.’
As the couple approaches this milestone, Zeta-Jones’s comments highlight the enduring strength of their relationship amidst the challenges of Hollywood.
