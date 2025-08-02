Catherine Zeta-Jones Jokes About 25th Anniversary with Michael Douglas

London, U.K. — Catherine Zeta-Jones is gearing up to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Michael Douglas this November. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on July 30, the 55-year-old actress joked about the milestone, saying, “And they said it’d never last!”

Zeta-Jones and Douglas, 80, tied the knot on November 18, 2000, after getting engaged in December 1999. Zeta-Jones recalled that Douglas knew she was the one after watching her in The Mask of Zorro, prompting him to request a meeting through his publicist.

Reflecting on their journey together, Zeta-Jones cited their children, 24-year-old son Dylan and 22-year-old daughter Carys, as their greatest achievement. “I think that what we’ve accomplished, and I think both of us will say the same, is our children are truly wonderful,” she stated.

Highlighting the couple’s supportive relationship, Zeta-Jones mentioned, “I’ve been working a lot this year and he’s been so supportive.” With excitement brewing for their 25th anniversary, she hinted at a celebration during the holiday season. She also noted her busy schedule filming the third season of the series Wednesday, where she plays Morticia Addams.

Last November, Zeta-Jones shared a heartfelt post on social media, commemorating 24 years of marriage with a sweet message to Douglas. She wrote, “24 years ago, I said, I do. Happy Anniversary darling Michael. Our love is like a hole in one… You have to see it to believe it.” Douglas reciprocated with a wedding day photo, expressing his gratitude for their years together.

In addition to their anniversary, the couple shares the same birthday—September 25. Zeta-Jones even humorously mentioned last year that she was running out of gift ideas for Douglas. She joked about her options, saying, “After over 25 years of sharing my birthday day with my husband, I am running out of gift ideas!”