News
Catholic Deacon Plans to Self-Deport from San Diego
SAN DIEGO, California — A Catholic deacon at St. Jude Shrine of the West in Southcrest intends to self-deport following the revocation of his legal resident status, the San Diego Diocese confirmed on Monday.
The deacon announced his decision during the noon mass on Sunday, informing parishioners that he would be returning to Tijuana. Another churchgoer reported that he made the same announcement during the 8 a.m. service, leaving many in the congregation shocked.
Church members shared that the deacon, who came to the United States at the age of 13, has served the St. Jude community for approximately four decades. Many have reached out to local news agencies seeking more information about his situation.
ABC 10News is withholding the deacon’s name while they confirm details regarding his background and circumstances. Following the announcement, the Catholic Diocese of San Diego stated that the deacon was a legal resident and that he agreed to self-deport, but they did not elaborate on his long tenure with the church or whether they are assisting with his immigration case.
Efforts to contact the deacon and his attorney regarding the reasons for his self-deportation have been unsuccessful. This story has been reported by a journalist and adapted through AI assistance, with verification from the editorial team for accuracy.
