Caty McNally Triumphs in Heartfelt Cincinnati Open Return

MASON, OH – Caty McNally made a successful return to the Cincinnati Open on Aug. 8, winning her first match since 2022. The WTA No. 104 from Madeira defeated qualifier Maddison Inglis, ranked No. 153, with a score of 6-2, 6-3 on the Grandstand Court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

After undergoing elbow surgery and recovering from an injury, McNally expressed her excitement about playing in front of her hometown fans for the first time professionally since her injury. “This is surreal, honestly,” she said during her on-court interview. “It was just a combination of nerves and wanting to do well for you guys. I want to win here so bad.”

Despite feeling nervous throughout the match, McNally maintained control, logging just four unforced errors compared to Inglis’ ten. She secured her first game with a stunning ace and quickly took control of the first set. McNally broke Inglis’ serve twice in the first set, never looking back.

In the second set, she faced some challenges but showcased her resilience, saving two break points. After securing another break, she took a commanding 5-1 lead, eventually closing out the match with a 6-3 set. McNally recorded five aces throughout the match.

Looking forward, McNally is scheduled to meet WTA No. 32 McCartney Kessler in the Round of 64. Reflecting on her recovery journey, McNally stated, “I just continue to keep pushing myself and do things that I wasn’t doing a year ago. I’m building without any numerical goals in mind.” McNally feels her fitness and confidence continue to improve as she progresses.

The night concluded with delighted fans celebrating McNally’s victory, which marked a heartfelt comeback for the local talent.