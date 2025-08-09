Business
Cava Launches New Kids’ Meal with Collectible Plush Toys
CHICAGO, Ill. — Cava is set to launch its first-ever kids’ meal, the Hot Harissa Meal, on Aug. 11. This new offering includes a Harissa Avocado Bowl, Hot Harissa Pita Chips, and an exclusive collectible plushie toy designed by NYC artist Peter Chip.
Growing up, many eagerly awaited McDonald's Happy Meals for the toy that came inside, often valuing it over the food itself. Cava aims to tap into that nostalgia while appealing to both adults and children. The meal will feature one of four adorable pita chip plushies hidden inside, adding an element of surprise to family dining experiences.
The Harissa Avocado Bowl includes ingredients like harissa honey chicken, Crazy Feta dip, and fire-roasted corn, among others. Priced comparable to typical fast-food meals, the Hot Harissa Meal stands out with its emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients and a unique twist on children’s meals.
Cava’s plushies include Peter Chip, Jimmy Harissa, Garlic Gus, and Sweet Sammy. Notably, Sweet Sammy represents a new pita chip flavor tipped to launch later this year. Each plush toy is shrouded in plastic mystery, creating excitement around meal unboxing.
Fans can anticipate Cava’s latest meal amid a wave of new fast-food launches, including limited-time offerings from other chains like McDonald’s. With emphasis on fun and nostalgia, Cava’s initiative reflects expanding trends in children’s dining options.
Recent Posts
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles