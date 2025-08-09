Cava Launches New Kids’ Meal with Collectible Plush Toys

CHICAGO, Ill. — Cava is set to launch its first-ever kids’ meal, the Hot Harissa Meal, on Aug. 11. This new offering includes a Harissa Avocado Bowl, Hot Harissa Pita Chips, and an exclusive collectible plushie toy designed by NYC artist Peter Chip.

Growing up, many eagerly awaited McDonald's Happy Meals for the toy that came inside, often valuing it over the food itself. Cava aims to tap into that nostalgia while appealing to both adults and children. The meal will feature one of four adorable pita chip plushies hidden inside, adding an element of surprise to family dining experiences.

The Harissa Avocado Bowl includes ingredients like harissa honey chicken, Crazy Feta dip, and fire-roasted corn, among others. Priced comparable to typical fast-food meals, the Hot Harissa Meal stands out with its emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients and a unique twist on children’s meals.

Cava’s plushies include Peter Chip, Jimmy Harissa, Garlic Gus, and Sweet Sammy. Notably, Sweet Sammy represents a new pita chip flavor tipped to launch later this year. Each plush toy is shrouded in plastic mystery, creating excitement around meal unboxing.

Fans can anticipate Cava’s latest meal amid a wave of new fast-food launches, including limited-time offerings from other chains like McDonald’s. With emphasis on fun and nostalgia, Cava’s initiative reflects expanding trends in children’s dining options.