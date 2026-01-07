Cavalier Dean Wade Out with Left Knee Contusion

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade has been ruled out for the remainder of Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers due to a left knee contusion.

Wade exited the game early after playing just eight minutes, during which he recorded three points and one rebound. This injury follows a two-game absence he had earlier due to the same knee issue, as reported by Spencer Davies of SI.com.

Jaylon Tyson is expected to receive increased playing time in Wade’s absence. Wade’s next opportunity to return to the court will likely be Thursday, when the Cavaliers face the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wade has been an essential part of the Cavaliers’ lineup, contributing on both ends of the floor. His versatility allows him to defend various positions, showcasing skills that have earned the praise of teammates. “He’s invaluable. He’s consistent every day with what he does,” said Donovan Mitchell earlier this week.

Last season, Wade, alongside Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, formed a formidable front court that helped the Cavaliers maintain a strong defensive rating. However, Wade’s absence creates challenges for the team’s depth and defensive strategies.

The Cavaliers, currently in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference, have been underperforming compared to their 64-win season last year. As injuries continue to impact their roster, the team will need to stabilize quickly to remain competitive.

Wade’s return will be crucial for Cleveland as they navigate through the challenging parts of the season and aim for a higher playoff seeding.