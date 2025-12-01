Cavaliers Aim to End Losing Streak Against Pacers Tonight

Indianapolis, IN — The Cleveland Cavaliers will seek to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Indiana Pacers tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers, with a record of 12-9, lost to the Boston Celtics in their last outing, a game where key plays went awry.

Evan Mobley, who missed a crucial game-tying shot against Boston, explained that the team was supposed to run a different play at the end of the game. After the defeat, the Cavs will need to regroup quickly to avoid further disappointment.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have seen a slight turnaround with two consecutive wins after starting the season 1-13. With a current record of 4-16, Indiana is still in a tough spot, but players like Pascal Siakam are pushing for improvement. Siakam, along with Andrew Nembhard, contributed solid performances in their earlier match against Cleveland, which the Cavaliers won by 11 points.

The Pacers are also bolstered by the return of Ben Mathurin, adding much-needed offense to the team. Indiana’s latest effort shows eagerness to change their season’s trajectory.

The Cavaliers will be without several players, including Max Strus and Jarrett Allen, both sidelined due to injuries. The absence of Darius Garland, who may also miss this match, puts additional pressure on Cleveland’s bench to perform.

Despite their recent struggles, the Cavaliers are favored by 6.5 points tonight, with the over/under set at 233.5. Cleveland needs this victory not only to halt their current slide but also to maintain team morale and possibly avoid serious roster changes down the line.

As the tip-off approaches, both teams will look to capitalize on their strengths to secure the win. The spotlight will be on Cleveland’s top scorer, Donovan Mitchell, to lead the charge.