Cavaliers and Celtics Suffer Trade Blunders as Pacers Seek Finals Glory

BOSTON, Mass. — As the Indiana Pacers compete in the 2025 NBA Finals, both the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers are regretting their previous trades involving players who have blossomed into stars. Once considered surplus, these players now represent critical pieces for a contender.

The Celtics drafted Aaron Nesmith as their 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, envisioning him as a sharpshooter. Despite a promising collegiate career at Vanderbilt, Nesmith struggled in his first two NBA seasons, shooting just 31.8 percent from 3-point range. Consequently, Boston decided to trade him to the Pacers in July 2022 as part of a package for guard Malcolm Brogdon.

In Boston, Brogdon had a successful season, earning the Sixth Man of the Year award while averaging 14.9 points. However, the Celtics traded him again, which would prove to be another missed opportunity. Meanwhile, Nesmith has thrived in Indiana, now recognized as an essential starting player. This season, he shot an impressive 43.1 percent from beyond the arc, showcasing significant development as both a scorer and defender.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, Nesmith made headlines with a stellar performance, scoring 20 points in under five minutes to lead the Pacers to a comeback victory. As the Pacers are one win away from a championship, Boston is left lamenting their decision to move on from him too soon.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are also feeling the sting of their trade decisions. In February 2022, Cleveland acquired Caris LeVert from the Pacers in a move meant to bolster their playoff chances after point guard Ricky Rubio’s injury. However, the Cavaliers fell into the Play-In Tournament and failed to reach the playoffs that season.

Over three seasons, LeVert played a key role in Cleveland, contributing significantly as a Sixth Man but ultimately was traded this past deadline. His departure paves the way for the impact made by the players acquired in the trade with the Pacers. One of those players was Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard, selected with a second-round pick transferred from the Cavaliers.

Nembhard has emerged as a two-way standout, demonstrating impressive defensive skills and hitting crucial playoff shots. The first-round pick from the LeVert deal also became a valuable asset for Indiana, who used it to draft Ben Sheppard, another rising player who bolsters the team’s depth.

As of now, the Pacers have forced a Game 7 in their battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals. Regardless of the outcome, the trades made by the Celtics and Cavaliers have given Indiana vital building blocks for their championship-level roster, leaving their former teams with a bitter taste of missed opportunities.