Sports
Cavaliers Eye Trades for Garland and Allen This Offseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to make significant changes this offseason, with rumors swirling around potential trades involving star players Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.
Although the Cavaliers refrained from trading anyone during the NBA Draft, they are not expected to maintain their current roster throughout the summer. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Garland or Allen, which could lead to major moves before the next season.
Caleb Crowley from King James Gospel has pointed out the Charlotte Hornets as a possible trade partner for Allen, especially after the Hornets recently dealt with big man Mark Williams. According to Crowley, this opens the door for Charlotte to pursue Allen as a replacement.
“Trading Allen to Charlotte would not give the Cavs much frontcourt depth in return, a role the front office has consistently neglected in recent years,” Crowley stated. “However, if the Hornets offer a package that includes a talented player like Josh Green along with future draft picks, the Cavaliers might be open to that deal.”
Allen, who has played with the Cavaliers for over four seasons, made an All-Star appearance in the 2021-22 season, averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Despite a slight drop in his scoring numbers since then, he remains a vital player for the team and excelled last season with a career-high .243 win shares per 48 minutes.
This season, Allen averaged 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and led the league with a shooting percentage of 70.6 percent from the field. With a contract running through 2029 at a manageable salary, he is considered a valuable trade asset as the team looks to retool in the offseason.
Whether the Hornets can provide a satisfactory package to entice the Cavaliers remains uncertain. As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on Cleveland and the decisions they make regarding their star players.
Recent Posts
- Roberto Martínez Highlights Alberto Costa in Club World Cup Commentary
- Buffalo Sabres Trade Sam Lafferty to Chicago Blackhawks
- Kings Add Ceci, Dumoulin, and Forsberg in New Signings
- Florida Panthers Sign Veteran Defenseman Jeff Petry to One-Year Deal
- Radek Faksa Returns to Dallas Stars on Three-Year Deal
- Severe Thunderstorms Headed for D.C. Region This Tuesday
- Raptors Extend Jakob Poeltl’s Contract for Four More Years
- Cavaliers Eye Trades for Garland and Allen This Offseason
- Jonathan Drouin to Test Free Agency Market on July 1
- Cody Ceci Signs Four-Year Deal with Los Angeles Kings
- Coco Gauff Set to Compete at Wimbledon 2025
- Buffalo Sabres Re-sign Defenseman Ryan Johnson to Three-Year Deal
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Flyers, Marks His Sixth NHL Team
- CBS Soaps to Revisit Episodes Amid Hiatus for Beyond The Gates
- Utah Mammoth Sign Nate Schmidt and Brandon Tanev in Free Agency
- Sofia Kenin Faces Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2025 Opener
- Daniel Suarez Faces Uncertain Future with Trackhouse Racing
- Realtor.com Faces Processing Errors for Users Nationwide
- Jordan Harris Not Receiving Qualifying Offer, Becomes Unrestricted Free Agent
- Toronto Raptors Sign Sandro Mamukelashvili to Boost Roster Depth