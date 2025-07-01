Cavaliers Eye Trades for Garland and Allen This Offseason

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to make significant changes this offseason, with rumors swirling around potential trades involving star players Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen.

Although the Cavaliers refrained from trading anyone during the NBA Draft, they are not expected to maintain their current roster throughout the summer. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in acquiring Garland or Allen, which could lead to major moves before the next season.

Caleb Crowley from King James Gospel has pointed out the Charlotte Hornets as a possible trade partner for Allen, especially after the Hornets recently dealt with big man Mark Williams. According to Crowley, this opens the door for Charlotte to pursue Allen as a replacement.

“Trading Allen to Charlotte would not give the Cavs much frontcourt depth in return, a role the front office has consistently neglected in recent years,” Crowley stated. “However, if the Hornets offer a package that includes a talented player like Josh Green along with future draft picks, the Cavaliers might be open to that deal.”

Allen, who has played with the Cavaliers for over four seasons, made an All-Star appearance in the 2021-22 season, averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. Despite a slight drop in his scoring numbers since then, he remains a vital player for the team and excelled last season with a career-high .243 win shares per 48 minutes.

This season, Allen averaged 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game and led the league with a shooting percentage of 70.6 percent from the field. With a contract running through 2029 at a manageable salary, he is considered a valuable trade asset as the team looks to retool in the offseason.

Whether the Hornets can provide a satisfactory package to entice the Cavaliers remains uncertain. As the offseason unfolds, all eyes will be on Cleveland and the decisions they make regarding their star players.