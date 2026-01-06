Sports
Cavaliers Face Pacers Aiming to End Losing Streak Tonight
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to break a 12-game losing streak when they face off against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Cleveland comes into the game after a 114-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, while Indiana fell 135-127 to the Orlando Magic on the same day.
The Cavaliers (20-17), who have won three of their last four games, currently hold a 7-8 record on the road this season. The Pacers (6-30) have struggled significantly, with a 4-18 mark within the Eastern Conference and just 5-14 at home.
Star player Donovan Mitchell will miss the game for Cleveland due to rest, and the Pacers will be without player due to a concussion. Guard Jarrett Allen, however, has been upgraded from questionable to probable for the game.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET, with Cleveland favored by 6.5 points according to the latest odds from SportsLine, and the over/under for total points scored at 236.5.
Indiana is seeking to end their losing streak, which currently stands at 12 games since their last win on December 8. The team has struggled both at home and on the road, with a particularly poor record of 1-16 away from home.
While Cleveland’s offense will take a hit without Mitchell, the Cavaliers have been projected to score an average of 20.4 points each from their key players, even if they rely more heavily on others like Garland and Mobley to step up in Mitchell’s absence.
This matchup offers the Pacers a chance to rally against a Cavaliers team that is failing to cover the spread. Indiana’s defense will look to exploit Cleveland’s scoring efficiency without their leading player, setting the stage for a potentially lower-scoring game despite both teams being fast-paced.
As both teams hit the court, analysts are curious to see if the Pacers can finally improve their performance after a string of disappointing games.
“This game could be a turning point for Indiana if they can capitalize on Cleveland’s difficulties,” an analyst noted.
Recent Posts
- Pacers Struggle Continue: 12 Straight Losses Amid Injury Woes
- Banchero Leads Magic to Thrilling Victory Over Pacers
- Melania Trump Premieres Film Trailer Ahead of Inauguration Documentary Release
- Trump Cuts $10 Billion in Child Care Funding Amid Fraud Allegations
- Jessica Pegula and Anna Kalinskaya Face Off in Brisbane
- Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Over Private Comments About Their Divorce
- Best Medicine Debuts as Fox’s Heartwarming Take on Small-Town Charm
- Doc Season 2 Midseason Premiere Set for January 6 with Major Twists
- Jay Huff’s Future with Pacers in Doubt as Performance Declines
- January’s Jewish TV Premieres Celebrate Dramatic and Comedic Heritage
- Gobert Shines in Timberwolves’ Victory Over Wizards
- Kaden Strayhorn Transfers from Michigan to Alabama After Official Visit
- New Officer Eva Imani Brings Change to Chicago P.D.
- Wizards Eye Trae Young Amid Trade Talks with Hawks
- Pacers’ Johnny Furphy to Start Against Magic After Mathurin’s Injury
- Will Trent Returns for Season 4 with New Challenges
- Chaos Unfolds in Greek Getaway for Real Housewives
- Ohio State’s Carnell Tate Connects with Grieving Young Fan
- Jets Seek Victory Against Struggling Golden Knights on Home Ice
- UCF Upsets No. 17 Kansas in Dramatic Big 12 Opener