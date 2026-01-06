Cavaliers Face Pacers Aiming to End Losing Streak Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to break a 12-game losing streak when they face off against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Cleveland comes into the game after a 114-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, while Indiana fell 135-127 to the Orlando Magic on the same day.

The Cavaliers (20-17), who have won three of their last four games, currently hold a 7-8 record on the road this season. The Pacers (6-30) have struggled significantly, with a 4-18 mark within the Eastern Conference and just 5-14 at home.

Star player Donovan Mitchell will miss the game for Cleveland due to rest, and the Pacers will be without player due to a concussion. Guard Jarrett Allen, however, has been upgraded from questionable to probable for the game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET, with Cleveland favored by 6.5 points according to the latest odds from SportsLine, and the over/under for total points scored at 236.5.

Indiana is seeking to end their losing streak, which currently stands at 12 games since their last win on December 8. The team has struggled both at home and on the road, with a particularly poor record of 1-16 away from home.

While Cleveland’s offense will take a hit without Mitchell, the Cavaliers have been projected to score an average of 20.4 points each from their key players, even if they rely more heavily on others like Garland and Mobley to step up in Mitchell’s absence.

This matchup offers the Pacers a chance to rally against a Cavaliers team that is failing to cover the spread. Indiana’s defense will look to exploit Cleveland’s scoring efficiency without their leading player, setting the stage for a potentially lower-scoring game despite both teams being fast-paced.

As both teams hit the court, analysts are curious to see if the Pacers can finally improve their performance after a string of disappointing games.

“This game could be a turning point for Indiana if they can capitalize on Cleveland’s difficulties,” an analyst noted.