Cavaliers Face Pressure on Evan Mobley’s Offensive Development

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavaliers are at a crossroads regarding the development of star player Evan Mobley. As the 2025-26 NBA season unfolds, discussions are growing about Mobley’s potential offensive ceiling.

The Cavaliers entered the offseason with plans to increase Mobley’s offensive involvement, aiming to help him flourish and experiment with his skills. However, early results indicate that this offensive growth has not materialized.

As the team struggles for scoring, Mobley’s contributions have not matched expectations. While it’s too early to hit the panic button on the 24-year-old player, the franchise may need to confront the reality of his performance if stagnation continues.

Mobley was recently discussed on a podcast, where he received praise for his strong defensive abilities. However, there was concern over his offensive game. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst pointed out, “They want that same level of dominance on the offensive end. Well, that just may not be who he is.” This sentiment sparked a debate among analysts about Mobley’s potential as a max contract player.

Tim Bontemps, another ESPN reporter, suggested that while Mobley has the potential to grow, he may not reach the dominant offensive level expected for someone of his stature. He compared Mobley to Jaren Jackson Jr., a talented player whose offensive output does not equate to some other elite big men.

Bontemps noted that it is reasonable to feel disappointment regarding Mobley’s offense at this stage in his career, as the anticipated “big step forward” has yet to materialize.

The Cavaliers face important internal discussions about Mobley’s future trajectory. The franchise must consider how significant his contributions will be if he eventually reaches his potential and whether that aligns with their expectations.