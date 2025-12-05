Cavaliers Host Spurs Amid Injury Challenges on December 5

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The San Antonio Spurs travel to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 5, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams enter the contest struggling with key injuries that could impact their performance.

The Cavaliers, reeling from several injuries, hold a 13-10 record, sitting 7th in the Eastern Conference standings. After finishing last season with a promising 64-18 record, the Cavaliers failed to maintain momentum early in this season, only winning four of their last nine matches. Despite key players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen being sidelined, head coach Kenny Atkinson remains optimistic about the team’s ability to improve.

“We’ve faced challenges, but there’s still a lot of season left,” Atkinson said. “We can climb the standings if we get our key players back.”

In contrast, the Spurs, sitting at 15-6, have demonstrated resilience even without their star rookie Victor Wembanyama. Winners of four of their last five games, San Antonio continues to develop chemistry and depth. The team recently claimed victory over the Orlando Magic, showcasing their ability to adapt without Wembanyama.

“We’ve focused on intensity and teamwork,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “The players are stepping up, and that’s encouraging.”

Both teams will be tested defensively in this matchup. The Spurs average 13 made three-pointers allowed per game, while the Cavaliers are shooting 15 from beyond the arc. Cleveland has struggled to contain opposing fast breaks, particularly against speedy players like De’Aaron Fox.

Cleveland’s roster challenges include several players out, including Garland (toe), Allen (finger), and Max Strus (foot). The Spurs will also be without Wembanyama (calf) and Stephon Castle (hip), highlighting the teams’ injury woes.

With Cleveland favored by 4.5 points, the game is crucial for both squads as they navigate the early-season hurdles.