Sports
Cavaliers Seek Victory Against Celtics Amid Injuries on Sunday Night
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, November 30, at Rocket Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern, and both teams are facing challenges as they look to secure a much-needed victory.
The Celtics, with a record of 10-9, are arriving in Cleveland after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. This game marks their second straight outing, and they are managing injuries to key players, including All-NBA wing Jayson Tatum, who is out due to an Achilles injury.
The Cavaliers, currently standing at 12-8, are struggling with their own injury challenges. They have lost two games in a row and will be without several crucial players, including Jarrett Allen (finger), Lonzo Ball (injury management), Sam Merrill (hand), Max Strus (foot), and Larry Nance Jr. (calf). Craig Porter Jr. is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.
Despite their setbacks, the Cavaliers will look to capitalize on the Celtics’ fatigue from a back-to-back schedule. The Celtics have performed well this season, boasting a higher offensive rating than the Cavaliers. Notably, they sit just a game and a half behind Cleveland in the standings.
Cavaliers’ journalist Ethan Sands provided insight, noting that the Celtics have maintained a clear identity as a team, even after significant roster changes. This contrasts with the Cavaliers, who have not replicated their previous season’s success.
Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or through the NBA League Pass. With a point spread favoring the Cavaliers at minus-7.5, this matchup promises to be competitive, especially with the Celtics’ strong rebounding performance from players like Neemias Queta, who recently grabbed 18 rebounds in their last game.
As both teams aim to improve their standings, this game presents an opportunity for the Cavaliers to regroup and demonstrate their capabilities, provided their key players, like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, step up in critical moments.
