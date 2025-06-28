Cavaliers Re-Sign Free Agent Guard to $38 Million Deal

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a four-year, $38 million contract with free agent guard Merrill, sources told ESPN. This deal solidifies the team’s point guard depth amid anticipated changes in their roster.

Merrill’s agents, Kieran Piller and Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports, helped facilitate the new agreement. After being selected 60th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, Merrill has emerged as a valuable player for the Cavaliers.

At 29 years old, Merrill significantly contributed to the team’s success, particularly in their three-point shooting effectiveness. He averaged 37.2% on 5.2 attempts per game last season, following a standout performance in the 2023-24 season where he shot over 40% from beyond the arc.

Last year, Merrill played a career-high 71 games for the Cavaliers. He initially joined the team on a 10-day contract before being signed to a multiyear deal, which has now come to an end. Team sources indicate that the Cavaliers may lose another free agent, increasing the importance of retaining Merrill.

The Cavaliers also made two selections in the recent NBA Draft, picking combo guard Tyrese Proctor at No. 49 and draft-and-stash prospect Saliou Niang at the 58th spot. This draft marked the team’s first chance to bolster their roster during the offseason.