Sports
Cavaliers Sign Undrafted Forward Johnson to Training Camp Deal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed former Auburn forward to a training camp contract, according to sources close to the team. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported the news early Tuesday morning.
Johnson, who stands 6 feet 7 inches tall, played a vital role in Auburn’s impressive Final Four run in the spring. During the 2024-25 college basketball season, he averaged 9.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 38 games, mainly coming off the bench.
His efficiency stood out, as he shot 56.7% from the field and 70.4% from the free-throw line. Players signed to Exhibit 10 contracts, like Johnson, have the opportunity to be promoted before the NBA season starts.
If Johnson signs an affiliate contract with the Cavaliers’ G League team, the Cleveland Charge, and stays with them for at least 60 days, he could earn a bonus of up to $85,000.
Earlier in the draft, the Cavaliers selected Duke guard and Trento wing with the 49th and 58th picks, respectively, looking to strengthen their roster.
