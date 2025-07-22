Cavinder Twins Share Surgery Updates After Breast Enhancements

MIAMI, Fla. — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are recovering well after undergoing breast enhancement surgery this week. The twins updated their fans on TikTok Thursday, saying everything during the procedure went according to plan.

“Day one, post-op, we are feeling great,” the Cavinders shared. “Last night [we] struggled just with sleeping straight up because I can’t sleep on my back.” The duo announced their surgery plans on Tuesday, posting about it before going under the knife on Wednesday.

In a follow-up video after their surgery, the sisters shared their immediate reactions, with Haley saying it was “amazing,” while Hanna was still feeling the effects of anesthesia. “It feels like a very hard chest day,” they noted, adding that they were a bit more sore than they were the day of the surgery.

The 24-year-olds gained fame through their college basketball careers at Fresno State, where they played from 2019 to 2022. Haley averaged 18.4 points and 4.4 assists per game, and Hanna followed closely with 15.7 points and 3.8 assists. The twins were named All-Mountain West selections for their performances.

After their time at Fresno State, they transferred to the University of Miami, continuing their basketball journeys. Now, they have nearly five million followers on TikTok and are regarded as social media mega stars.

In their latest posts, the twins promised fans more updates about their recovery and the final results of their surgeries. “We can’t wait to show you guys the final results,” they said. Haley is currently engaged to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, while Hanna previously dated former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck.