Cavs Aim for Win Over Rising Suns in New Year’s Eve Showdown

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to continue building momentum following their recent victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Cavs, sporting an 18-16 record, face the Phoenix Suns, who hold a better record at 19-13, on Wednesday, December 31, at 3:30 p.m. EST at Rocket Arena.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson is excited about his team’s defensive progress, crediting a three-big frontcourt with Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen for setting the defensive tempo in their last game. This blend of size and skill allowed the Cavaliers to play one of their most complete games defensively.

The Cavaliers, however, face challenges as they head into the matchup against the Suns. Their injury report shows several players unavailable, including Larry Nance Jr. and Max Strus. Sam Merrill is listed as probable due to a hip issue. The Suns, who are riding a four-game winning streak, will also play shorthanded, with Jalen Green out with a hamstring injury and Grayson Allen listed as doubtful.

In their previous meeting last season, both teams split their matchups. This season, the Cavs have struggled against the spread with a league-worst 11-23 record, particularly at home where they are just 5-14 against the spread. The Suns, in contrast, show a strong record as underdogs, going 10-8 against the spread this season.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to play a crucial role for the Cavaliers. Despite recent struggles, he aims to increase his scoring output against the Suns’ undermanned backcourt.

Both teams have shown impressive offensive stats; the Cavaliers average 116.9 points per game while the Suns average 116.9 as well. Defensively, the Cavaliers rank 14th, whereas the Suns are ranked 10th, showcasing their ability to limit opponent scoring.

This matchup serves as an important test for both teams as they head into 2026. The Cavs hope to leverage their defensive structure and bounce back consistently while the Suns look to capitalize on any Cavaliers’ weaknesses.

As the teams prepare for the New Year’s Eve contest, all eyes will be on the performances of key players including Mitchell and Mobley, both of whom have the potential to impact the game’s outcome significantly.