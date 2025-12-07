Cavs Host Warriors Without Curry in Key matchup

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Golden State Warriors Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Eastern as they complete a three-game homestand.

After defeating the San Antonio Spurs 130-117 on Friday, the Cavs look to maintain their momentum. Key to their success will be dominating the paint, where they outscored San Antonio 80-44 on Friday.

Despite the Warriors missing star player Stephen Curry due to injury, the Cavaliers cannot lower their defensive intensity. Golden State still has sharpshooters who could capitalize on any lapses in defense. The Cavaliers must stay focused throughout the game.

This match-up especially benefits forward Evan Mobley, who is expected to take on a bigger role without a strong rim protector from the Warriors. His ability to attack the basket or create opportunities for teammates like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will be crucial.

Cleveland aims to prove their recent paint dominance is sustainable, rather than a one-time event. Both teams face injury challenges; the Cavaliers are without Lonzo Ball, Jarrett Allen, Max Strus, and Larry Nance Jr. Meanwhile, the Warriors are also missing Jimmy Butler and may be without Draymond Green.

Tonight’s game marks the first of two regular-season matchups between the two teams.

The expected starting lineups for the Cavs include Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, De’Andre Hunter, and Evan Mobley, while the Warriors are likely to start Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Will Richard, Jonathan Kuminga, and Draymond Green.

Fans can watch the game on NBA TV and the FanDuel Sports Network in Ohio.