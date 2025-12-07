Sports
Cavs Rally Past Spurs for Much-Needed Victory
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers secured a significant 130-117 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Rocket Arena, ending a challenging stretch of four losses in five games.
The Cavs entered the game needing a win to rejuvenate their spirits after star guard Donovan Mitchell spoke to the team about the importance of establishing championship habits. Mitchell’s impact was felt as he scored 28 points and provided eight assists, helping lead his team to victory.
Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson noted the players’ frustrations were a healthy part of the process, emphasizing that such emotional responses can drive improvement during tough times. The team responded strongly in the second half, overcoming a poor start where they trailed for all but 40 seconds in the first quarter.
Cleveland was quick to change the game’s dynamic, starting the second half with an 11-2 run, eventually dominating the third quarter 44-19. This marked a significant turnaround, as the Cavs displayed energy and tenacity that had been missing in their recent performances.
Despite challenging circumstances, with six rotational players out due to injuries, the Cavs capitalized on their opportunities. Jaylon Tyson emerged as a key contributor off the bench, scoring 24 points, including 16 in the critical second half. Evan Mobley added a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, and the team showcased a strong interior presence, scoring a franchise-record 80 points in the paint.
The Spurs entered the game with a solid record of 15-6, but their performance faltered against the aggressive Cavs, particularly in the second half. Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 28 points, but their lack of offensive balance became evident as they struggled to keep pace.
As the Cavs celebrate this victory, they face another test against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. as Cleveland aims to build on this momentum and establish consistency moving forward.
