Cavs Select Tyrese Proctor and Saliou Niang in NBA Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers made two selections in the 2025 NBA Draft, choosing combo guard Tyrese Proctor with the 49th pick and draft-and-stash prospect Saliou Niang at 58th overall. This marked Cleveland’s opportunity to bolster their roster in the offseason.

Tyrese Proctor, a third-year guard from Duke, entered the draft as one of the top shooters in his class, averaging 12.4 points with a shooting percentage of 40.5 from beyond the arc. Standing 6 feet 6 inches, Proctor was initially projected as a higher pick but slipped past several teams. His combination of shooting and playmaking abilities makes him a valuable asset for the Cavaliers.

NBA reporter Jake Fischer stated that the Cavaliers plan to sign Proctor to a multi-year contract, incorporating him into their immediate game plan. Cleveland had previously focused on finding a backup center but shifted gears after seeing Proctor still available. His shooting, playmaking, and defensive potential were highlighted by Yahoo! Sports, emphasizing his capability to complement Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.

The Cavaliers also selected Saliou Niang, a 6-foot-8 forward from Senegal who recently played in Italy. Despite being less known among draft analysts, General Manager Mike Gansey noted that Niang has been on their radar for a long time and is considered a draft-and-stash candidate for at least a year.

Gansey expressed surprise that Proctor was still available at No. 49, citing an “almost” first-round grade on him before the draft. Proctor’s playing time will largely depend on off-season developments, particularly the future of Ty Jerome, who is expected to seek a significant pay raise after a strong performance during the previous season.

The Cavaliers are at a critical juncture, needing to navigate stringent salary cap penalties while retaining successful players like Jerome and another sharpshooter, Sam Merrill. With Proctor’s addition, the Cavaliers aim to strengthen their backcourt regardless of the decisions made regarding Jerome and Merrill.

In sum, while the Cavaliers did not have a first-round pick, they made strategic selections in the second round that could significantly impact their roster moving forward. Proctor, recognized as a top performer from his collegiate career, and Niang, with his untapped potential, signal a promising new direction for Cleveland as they prepare for the upcoming season.