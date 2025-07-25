CBP Alerts Green Card Holders to Carry Immigration Proof Amid Enforcement Crackdown

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a warning to green card holders, reminding lawful permanent residents to carry proof of their immigration status at all times. The reminder comes amid increased scrutiny and enforcement measures from the federal government.

On a recent post on X, CBP advised, “Always carry your alien registration documentation. Not having these when stopped by federal law enforcement can lead to a misdemeanor and fines.” The warning is a reflection of the administration’s commitment to enforcing immigration laws strictly, particularly as President has mandated the removal of millions of migrants without legal status.

As of January 1, 2024, approximately 12.8 million lawful permanent residents reside in the U.S., based on data from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics. While the requirement for noncitizens to carry their registration documentation is not new, this heightened reminder implies that even lawful residents could face legal repercussions.

The basis for this requirement is rooted in Section 264(e) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. Under this law, failing to possess alien registration documents can result in a federal misdemeanor, as per CBP’s statement. The repercussions extend beyond mere fines; failing to comply could lead to removal proceedings for green card holders.

In addition to carrying proof of status, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has outlined that green card holders have the right to remain silent and request legal representation if detained. Although it is legally required to have proof of status, individuals are not obliged to answer questions without a lawyer present.

Furthermore, USCIS has implemented new fees for certain applications that were once free during the adjudication of green card cases in immigration courts. These changes add an additional burden to those navigating the legal system, impacting applications related to travel and employment authorization.

Lastly, CBP reiterated on X, “Every alien, eighteen years of age and over, shall at all times carry with him and have in his personal possession any certificate of alien registration or alien registration receipt card issued to him.” The message emphasizes the necessity for all non-citizens to adhere to U.S. immigration laws.