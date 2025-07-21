CBS Announces Cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

NEW YORK, NY – CBS announced on Thursday that it will end the long-running Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May 2026. The shock announcement came during a live taping at the Ed Sullivan Theater, where Colbert shared the news with his audience.

Colbert confirmed the cancellation, saying, “Before I start the show, I want to announce something I found out just last night: Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show in May.” His announcement was met with boos from the audience, which he acknowledged, saying, “Yeah, I share your feelings.”

In a heartfelt message, Colbert expressed gratitude towards CBS and emphasized his love for the show. He thanked the 200 staff members who contributed to its success, stating, “It is a fantastic job. I wish someone else was getting it, and I am looking forward to doing it for the next 10 months.”

CBS’s decision to cancel the show is seen as a financial one, aimed at navigating challenges in the late-night television landscape. In a joint statement, CBS executives acknowledged Colbert’s irreplaceable role, adding, “We are proud that Stephen called CBS home.”

The cancellation marks the end of an era for The Late Show, which has been part of the network since 1993, starting with David Letterman. Colbert took over in 2015, and under his leadership, the show became a staple in late-night television, known for its political satire and cultural commentary.

Notably, this announcement comes just two days after the show received two Emmy nominations for variety talk series and directing, raising questions about its impact on the Emmy race. With the cancellation of The Late Show, the landscape for late-night talk shows continues to shrink, with only three legacy shows remaining on network television.

As the industry reflects on this significant change, it remains to be seen how Colbert’s final season will unfold and what it will mean for his Emmy hopes.