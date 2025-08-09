Sports
CBS Assures NFL Partnership Amid Ownership Change
NEW YORK, NY — CBS‘s recent change in ownership has raised questions about its future with the NFL. Despite the uncertainty, CBS executives say they are committed partners with the league.
David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, addressed concerns in an interview on CNBC. He clarified that while the NFL has the option to terminate its broadcast deals if there’s a change in control, CBS is not worried about this issue. ‘They still do have an out, but it’s not something that we’re worried about,’ Ellison said.
Ellison indicated that discussions with the NFL regarding the ownership change have not occurred yet, but he remains optimistic. ‘What I can tell you, though, is that we’re both committed to being partners for the foreseeable future,’ he stated.
This reassurance arrives amidst comments from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who mentioned the league would evaluate its options at the right time. Nevertheless, Ellison believes there’s little reason to doubt the continuation of the CBS-NFL partnership, especially given the NFL’s ownership stake in Paramount Skydance.
Looking ahead, the key question will be whether CBS and its current broadcast partners will retain their rights to broadcast NFL games beyond the expiration of contracts in 2029. ‘We believe we’re going to be in business with the NFL for the foreseeable future,’ Ellison noted.
The NFL’s ties to both CBS and ESPN suggest that it’s unlikely the league will seek new partners anytime soon, given its vested interests. As the industry evolves, the league’s ownership stake adds a new dynamic that may influence future media agreements.
Recent Posts
- LSU Running Back Arrested for Accessory to Murder
- St. Louis Cardinals Face Uncertain Future Under New Management
- Sturgeon Moon Wows Skywatchers Around the World on August 9, 2025
- Marquense Se enfrenta a Cobán Imperial en la Jornada 4 del Apertura 2025
- Caroline Garcia’s Ball Girl Mix-up Leads to On-Court Confusion
- Florida Gators’ Jake Slaughter Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles