CBS Assures NFL Partnership Amid Ownership Change

NEW YORK, NY — CBS‘s recent change in ownership has raised questions about its future with the NFL. Despite the uncertainty, CBS executives say they are committed partners with the league.

David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, addressed concerns in an interview on CNBC. He clarified that while the NFL has the option to terminate its broadcast deals if there’s a change in control, CBS is not worried about this issue. ‘They still do have an out, but it’s not something that we’re worried about,’ Ellison said.

Ellison indicated that discussions with the NFL regarding the ownership change have not occurred yet, but he remains optimistic. ‘What I can tell you, though, is that we’re both committed to being partners for the foreseeable future,’ he stated.

This reassurance arrives amidst comments from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who mentioned the league would evaluate its options at the right time. Nevertheless, Ellison believes there’s little reason to doubt the continuation of the CBS-NFL partnership, especially given the NFL’s ownership stake in Paramount Skydance.

Looking ahead, the key question will be whether CBS and its current broadcast partners will retain their rights to broadcast NFL games beyond the expiration of contracts in 2029. ‘We believe we’re going to be in business with the NFL for the foreseeable future,’ Ellison noted.

The NFL’s ties to both CBS and ESPN suggest that it’s unlikely the league will seek new partners anytime soon, given its vested interests. As the industry evolves, the league’s ownership stake adds a new dynamic that may influence future media agreements.