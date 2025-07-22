CBS Cancels The Late Show With Stephen Colbert After Iconic Run

NEW YORK, NY — CBS announced on Thursday that “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will air its final episode in May 2026 after a successful run since 2015. CBS executives described the decision as a financial one, unrelated to the show’s performance or content.

In a joint statement, CBS officials expressed, “We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire ‘THE LATE SHOW’ franchise at that time.” They thanked Colbert for being part of their network, noting that he and the show would be remembered as greats of late-night television.

Colbert shared the news during Thursday’s episode, revealing he learned of the cancellation just the night before. “It’s not just the end of our show. I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away,” he said, visibly emotional as the audience reacted with disappointment.

Colbert’s show has been a platform for political commentary, with the host often critiquing former President Donald Trump. After CBS agreed to a $16 million settlement with Trump, Colbert called the payment a “big fat bribe” during an earlier segment on his show.

Senator Adam Schiff of California, who filmed a segment earlier in the evening, questioned CBS’s explanation for the cancellation. He stated, “If Paramount and CBS ended the Late Show for political reasons, the public deserves to know.” This comes as CBS’s parent company, Paramount, is in an $8 billion merger with Skydance and has been facing scrutiny over its settlement with Trump.

The late-night television landscape has been shifting, with other shows making adjustments amid changing viewer preferences. Reports suggest that Colbert’s cancellation is part of a larger trend, as late-night programming faces increasing financial challenges.

Industry insiders believe that the economics of late-night television are evolving, with fewer programs able to sustain the costs involved. Comments from colleagues in the late-night community expressed lament over the cancellation, indicating a profound sense of change in the industry.

The announcement of “The Late Show’s” cancellation marks the end of an era for CBS and its late-night offerings. With Colbert’s departure, questions remain about the future direction of the network’s late-night presence and the ongoing viability of similar programs across television.